RIT
ROCHESTER, NY — Garrett Chase of Farmington was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Chase is in the computer science program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
