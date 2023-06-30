RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — Garrett Chase of Farmington was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Chase is in the computer science program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

