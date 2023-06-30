Here are the pets of the week! They and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Pumpkin is an 11-year-old female. Introducing Pumpkin, our beloved resident bathroom kitty who brings a touch of charm and sweetness to every moment.

*Personality: Pumpkin, despite her shy nature, possesses a unique charm that captivates those who take the time to get to know her. She may be a bit reserved at first, but once she feels comfortable, her endearing personality shines through.

*Special Traits: Pumpkin has found solace and comfort in the bathroom, creating her own special sanctuary within its walls. She has become our cherished bathroom kitty, offering a gentle reminder to appreciate the quieter moments and find joy in the simple pleasures of life.

*Compatibility: Pumpkin’s presence will bring a touch of tranquility to your home. She appreciates a calm and peaceful environment where she can feel safe and loved. While she may be initially reserved, she has the potential to form deep and meaningful bonds with patient and understanding individuals.

*Medical History: Pumpkin is up to date on vaccinations. She is spayed and ready to embark on a lifelong journey of love and happiness.

If you’re seeking a cat who reminds you to slow down and find beauty in the small moments, Pumpkin is the perfect companion. Embrace the privilege of sharing your home with this wise and gentle old lady and witness the transformative power of patience and love. Adopt Pumpkin and experience the joy of having a bathroom buddy who adds a touch of charm to your daily routine.

Sweet Pea, Mixed Breed, 3 years old, Female

Get ready to meet the cutest pup with a heart of gold – Sweet Pea! This gal is as affectionate and playful as they come, and she’s just waiting to bring her bubbly personality to a forever home.

*Personality: This pup is outgoing, happy-go-lucky, and oh-so-loyal. You’ll never have a dull moment with her around!

*Special Skills: Sweet Pea is a professional fetch player and an expert snuggler. Plus, she’s incredibly charismatic – everyone falls in love with her!

*Compatibility: Sweet Pea is a social butterfly and gets along great with humans and dogs alike. However, she’s not the biggest fan of cats, so she would do best in a cat-free home.

*Medical History: Sweet Pea is up to date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped.

Don’t wait – come meet her today and see for yourself what a wonderful pup she truly is!

