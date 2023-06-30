JAY — Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wilton Academy Annual Alumni Reunion. The WA Annual Reunion will be held at LaFleurs Restaurant 224 Main Street, Jay. A nice time for socializing and good food, (fish or chicken) $22 each including gratuity. FMI call Shannon 778-4726/ camp 525-2666 or Barry Therrien 897-2787

« Previous

Next »

filed under: