God’s Symphony
Greg Zemlansky
Nature’s golden sun
shine…shine…today.
You are the life of all the earth;
you and your sunny ray.
Shine…shine…the whole day.
Brightness from the clear blue
Heaven’s before you’re gone.
A host of golden buttercups
dance… dance beneath the
trees.
Pretty little butterflies dressed
in yellow flying and fluttering
in the breeze.
Silvery twinkling stars shining
in the ‘Milky Way.’
Stretched across the sky sparkling
thousands …millions… miles
away.
Listen to the mighty roar of the
ocean waves
rolling….rolling waving a big
“Hello.’
Crashing….Smashing…
waving with a sudden
‘Good-bye’ spray.
Birds singing without words
in perfect sweet harmony.
All creatures big and small
are God’s greatest
symphony.
