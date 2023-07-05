God’s Symphony

Greg Zemlansky

Nature’s golden sun

shine…shine…today.

You are the life of all the earth;

you and your sunny ray.

Shine…shine…the whole day.

Brightness from the clear blue

Heaven’s before you’re gone.

A host of golden buttercups

dance… dance beneath the

trees.

Pretty little butterflies dressed

in yellow flying and fluttering

in the breeze.

Silvery twinkling stars shining

in the ‘Milky Way.’

Stretched across the sky sparkling

thousands …millions… miles

away.

Listen to the mighty roar of the

ocean waves

rolling….rolling waving a big

“Hello.’

Crashing….Smashing…

waving with a sudden

‘Good-bye’ spray.

Birds singing without words

in perfect sweet harmony.

All creatures big and small

are God’s greatest

symphony.

