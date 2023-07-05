WNEU
SPRINGFIELD, MA — Winthrop resident, Nathan Miller, has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Miller, who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering, is one of over 540 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.
Dean
FRANKLIN, MA — Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop has earned a place on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
