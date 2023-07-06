FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday, June 25, renewed on premise liquor licenses for two businesses and tabled another.

Licenses were renewed for Sandy Hill Farm, LLC, operating The Farmhouse Beer Garden at 926 Farmington Falls Road and American Dream Restaurants, LLC, doing business as Pizza Hut at 564 Wilton Road.

Approval of a license for Legend Asian Restaurant, also known as Jade Palace was tabled. A new/transfer license for the restaurant at 249 Wilton Road is being sought.

“Legend Asian Restaurant is a new one, we have to have a public hearing on that one,” Chairman Matthew Smith stated.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil noted some information requested on the application was incomplete or not filled out.

In other business, applications to various town boards and committees were approved, providing spots are available. Three year terms or one year alternate terms are the norm for most.

Fenwick Fowler will again serve on the Budget Committee; Byron “Buzz” Davis returns to the Revolving Loan Fund and Downtown TIF committees; Aileen Kennedy will serve first terms on the Budget Committee, Board of Appeals and Recreation Committee; Michael Guerrette joins the Planning Board; William Haslam returns to the Conservation Commission; Gloria McGraw rejoins the Board of Assessment Review; Paul Mills returns to the Zoning Board; Jeffrey Wright returns to the Planning Board while Judith Murphy will again serve on the Budget Committee and Planning Board.

Vacancies and alternate/associate member positions remain open on all but the Revolving Loan Fund Committee.

“I am happy there are a couple of new faces,” O’Neil said prior to the vote. “I appeal to the public, please consider. There are still other openings and the need is real.”

Smith thanked those who applied to serve new or additional terms. “It’s part of what makes this town special,” he noted.

