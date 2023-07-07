FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) is pleased to announce that long-term employee Taffy Davis, MSN, RN-BC, has been awarded certification in nursing informatics by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This certification is designed for registered nurses who have a strong background in both nursing and informatics. Davis is just one of two care team members employed by the MaineHealth system who hold the nursing informatics credential.

To receive the certification, Davis satisfied eligibility criteria to apply and successfully complete the ANCC Informatics Nursing Certification exam with a passing grade. The exam consisted of questions on nursing informatics, including data management, information systems, project management, ethics, and legal considerations.

“I enjoy the challenge of the evolving nursing informatics role and integrating technology to improve patient care and clinician efficiency,” said Davis. “I also like working with all clinicians in the hospital and supporting them with the many applications in the electronic health record.”

Davis has been employed at FMH in multiple nursing positions, including clinical, education and management for 36 years, with the last six years in nursing informatics—the specialty that integrates nursing science with multiple information and analytical sciences to identify, define, manage and communicate data, information and knowledge in nursing practice.

Health care informatics is driven by the goal of improving patient outcomes, enhancing efficiency, reducing medical errors and enabling evidence-based practice.

