UMF

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, Honors;

Chesterville: Breanna Maxim, High Honors; Wylie Post, High Honors; Ryker Samson, Honors;

Farmington: Abbey Aho, High Honors; Horisun Antunee, High Honors; Kalli Bailey, High Honors; Theodora Bailey, High Honors; Ali Banks-Mitchell, Honors; Sidney Belanger, Honors; Olivia Belbute, High Honors; Bryn Bernier, High Honors; Kayla Bond, High Honors; Alice Bowden, High Honors; Anthony Boyle, High Honors; Tom Brann, High Honors; Emma Bryant, Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Lillie Clark, High Honors; Isaiah Day, High Honors; Megan Dionne, Honors; Alannah Enzor, Honors; Joy Evans, High Honors; Allison French, High Honors; Jillian Gamage, Honors; Milo Gaudette, Honors; Gabriel Glidden, High Honors; Mackenzie Golder, Honors; Sadie Gray, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, Honors; Sam Hammar, High Honors; Alannah Hartford, High Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Val Hinkley, High Honors; Christopher Houdeshell, High Honors; Karly Jacklin, High Honors; Jett-Marcus Jordan, Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, Honors; Hunter Kemp, High Honors; Autumn Koors Foltz, High Honors; Sol LaBelle, High Honors; Jessica LaFrance, High Honors; Tammy Lang, Honors; Nic Laro, High Honors; Emma Levesque, High Honors; Katelyn Long, High Honors; Christina Lougee, High Honors; Arlie Marcs, High Honors; Austin Marden, High Honors; Trinity Marshall, High Honors; Grace Martin, High Honors; Kolyn Mattson, High Honors; Chris McConnell, Honors; D’Nell McDonald, Honors; Reece McGlew, Honors; Ryan Milligan, Honors; Eli Misavage, High Honors; Ryland Moore, Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Aidan Mulrooney, High Honors; Holly Ness, High Honors; Michael Patnaude, High Honors; Brandon Reed, Honors; Kiely Reynolds, High Honors; Ana Rogers, High Honors; Alexis Sack, Honors; Sarah Sanford, Honors; Ellah Smith, Honors; Emily Stinson, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, High Honors; Josh Tait, Honors; Sean Tenney, High Honors; Grace Turner, High Honors;

Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, Honors; Avery Whitney, High Honors;

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, High Honors; Elly Bernard, Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Taegan Heath, Honors; Shay Trask, High Honors;

Phillips: Bailey Randle, High Honors;

Rangeley: Miranda Shelley, High Honors;

Strong: Arianna Gordon, High Honors;

Temple: Mia Michaud, High Honors;

Wilton: Jackson Eustis, Honors; Henry Hilton, Honors; Shaylynn Koban, High Honors; Michelle Ladd, High Honors; Nicole Lund, High Honors; Ryley Pease, Honors;

