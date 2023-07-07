This week’s pets of the week are Sansa and Harriet! They and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Sansa, is a two year old female tortoiseshel, who’s unapologetically confident and ready to spice up your life!

*Personality: Sansa exudes a bold and spirited personality that commands attention. She’s not one to shy away from expressing herself and has a flair for making her opinions known. With Sansa around, you’ll never have a dull moment as she adds her own touch of spice to every interaction.

*Special Traits: Sansa’s striking looks perfectly match her fiery personality. She’s a head-turner with her beautiful tortoiseshell coat and captivating eyes. Beyond her physical appearance, Sansa’s independent nature shines through. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to take charge, making her a true queen of her domain.

*Compatibility: Sansa is the ideal companion for those who appreciate a cat with a strong character. While she may have a sassy side, she still craves human companionship and enjoys the company of like-minded feline friends who can keep up with her spirited nature. Sansa will add a dash of excitement and entertainment to your life.

If you’re looking for a feline companion with personality in abundance, Sansa is the perfect match. Embrace the spice she brings and let her captivating presence light up your home. Adopt Sansa and embark on a journey filled with sass, adventure, and endless laughter. Get ready to be entertained by the one and only Sansa, the spiciest torti in town!

Harriet is a female Lab mix of three years old. After embarking on a remarkable journey to recover from severe mange, Harriet has blossomed during her time here at our shelter. Her resilience and unwavering spirit have captured the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and now she is eagerly seeking her forever home where she can share her boundless love and enthusiasm.



*Personality: Bouncy, affectionate, and always ready for a good time, Harriet is the perfect companion for someone who loves to stay active. She has overcome challenges with her infectious happiness intact, and her journey has only made her more appreciative of the joy that life has to offer.



*Special Skills: Harriet gives the sweetest cuddles and is always up for learning new tricks. Her zest for life is unmatched, and she’s known for bringing smiles and laughter wherever she goes.



*Compatibility: While Harriet adores humans and has a heart full of love to give, she will require a home without other animals.



*Medical History: Harriet’s remarkable recovery from mange under our care has been a testament to her resilience and the love and care she has received. She requires a chicken and grain free diet and will need to be Apoquel for the rest of her life. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, ready to embark on her new life with you!



Harriet’s journey of transformation and her unwavering spirit make her a truly special dog. If you are searching for a companion who will fill your life with love, laughter, and endless happiness, Harriet is the one for you.

