ANDOVER — The town is about $1.4 million short to pay for repairs to roads and bridges damaged in rainstorms in April and June, Chairman Brian Mills told fellow selectmen at Tuesday’s meeting.

So far, the damage from the April 30 storm totals “$760,000 and we’re still counting,” he wrote in a text message Wednesday.

He said he is not sure of the cost to repair damage from the June 26 storm that dumped 6 inches of rain overnight, washed out a bridge on Wyman Hill Road and damaged other roads.

Selectmen also approved having engineers assess the damage to the bridge, which Mills said he estimates will cost $1,000 for the inspection.

According to a Sun Journal article July 7, Oxford County was approved for federal disaster money for the April 30 storm, along with Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Somerset and Waldo counties.

At the annaul Town Meeting on June 10, residents approved a $900,000 bond to pay for rebuilding East Andover Road. Residents also approved spending $76,500 for the highway department’s summer roadwork, an increase of $30,000 from this fiscal year. The increase is to cover the cost to replace a failing culvert on Upton Road, Mills said at the town meeting. The winter roads highway budget remains the same for next year at $130,000.

Advertisement

In other business, Andover Public Library Director Janet Farrington, along with her husband, library trustee Keith Farrington, Assistant Librarian Wendy Hutchins and Trustee Trudy Akers said the chimney needs repairs.

Keith Farrington said an inspection showed that pipes coming from the furnace to the chimney should be replaced, as well as a chimney cap and a clean-out door. He said in his opinion the town should have those items replaced this summer and ask residents at an upcoming town meeting to approve money for more repairs, including a liner.

In another matter, resident Anna Camire asked selectmen to fire selectmen’s secretary and Deputy Treasurer Lynda Airhart for laughing at her while she was speaking at the annual Town Meeting.

Camire said Airhart and Deputy Tax Collector Mary Salatino their loud laughter made her feel “disrespected and humiliated.”

Camire said she wanted a written apology from Salatino.

Camire said she understood that Airhart was no longer employed by the town.

Airhart resigned as secretary to the selectmen in April but continues in the position until selectmen replace her.

At the suggestion of Selectman Justin Thacker, Camire brought several residents to Tuesday’s meeting to vouch for her understanding of the situation. Fire Chief Jim Adler said Salatino and Airhart’s laughter was disrespectful.

Mills wrote in a text message Wednesday that there was no motion and no action taken in an executive session Tuesday when the issue was discussed.

« Previous

filed under: