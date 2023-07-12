LIVERMORE FALLS — The July 9 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Worship Service began after Maggie Houlihan played beautiful music on the pipe organ to prepare us for Worship. Kay King Watson welcomed all in attendance and read announcements of upcoming meetings and events. She especially gave welcome to our visitors, Steve Mitchell, Dean Olmstead and Tony Courure who are members of the Gideon Society.

Kay went on to lead us as we sang two Praise Songs: “I Sing Praises”, and “Surely, the Presence of the Lord Is In This Place”. She read the Call to Worship from Psalm 96, Verses 1 – 6. Then, it was Prayer Time as we prayed for friends and family, followed by The Lord’s Prayer. We sang the Hymn, “It Is Well With My Soul”, a familiar favorite among the Congregation. During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Give Thanks”. They also provided special music as they played a duet, “Take My Life and Let It Be”.

Kay read Scripture from the Book of Romans, Chapter 10, Verses 13 – 15. After the reading, she introduced to the Congregation the visiting Gideons: Steve Mitchell, Dean Olmstead, and Tony Couture. Steve spoke to us about the origin of the Gideon Society, and its purpose. Their mission is to spread God’s Word to as many people as possible.

They go to hotels and motels, and if allowed, place a Bible in every room open to the traveling public. He spoke of his personal experiences as a Gideon and the spiritual rewards he has enjoyed during the years he has served. He told us of the huge number of Gideons working for God all around the world, and the seventy-five thousand Gideons who work here in the USA.

Dean told us of the rewards he receives as he attends meetings with other Gideons. They meet every Monday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital in the chapel. The meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Both gentlemen mentioned the fact that Gideons not only visit hotels and motels. They also visit twenty-three fairs, six colleges, and so far, this year, have distributed twenty-three thousand Bibles.

They also visit churches and other organizations, if asked. The ministry has been flourishing around the world for one hundred and ten years. Now they are located in two hundred and one countries, and they are finding a need for more people to join the Gideon Society.

Advertisement

The Service ended as we sang our final Hymn, “Victory in Jesus”, and after the Benediction, we sang, “Savior, Again To Thy Dear Name”.

Announcements:

1. For the Food Cupboard, this month we are collecting spaghetti. In August, we will collect canned carrots.

2. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to Noon.

3. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, July 3o. It is open to all who love to sing praises to the Lord and all churches are invited to help us “make joyful noise” to God for one hour, from 7 to 8 p.m.

4. All ladies are welcome to join Mary’s Lunch (potluck), every Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

5.The next Men’s Breakfast will be announced at a later time.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: