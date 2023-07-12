Max and the Midknights
By Lincoln Peirce
Max and the Midknights is a story of adventure and discovery. It has both unexpected and expected twists. It has a bunch of good laughs and fun little illustrations. It is also a story about breaking out of social norms, while being set in the middle ages. I recommend this book to young adults and maybe even pre-teens.
