NO. LIVERMORE — At the July 9 North Livermore Baptist Church service, Pastor Bonnie Higgins began the service at 9:30 a.m. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “I Sing the Mighty Power of God”, “This is My Father’s World” and “How Great Thou Art”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Perfect Garden” the scripture from Genesis 2:4-18. Pastor Bonnie started out by talking about how kids like to play in dirt and as adults we continue with like being in the dirt when we garden.

The Bible begins in Genesis chapter one, by explaining how the universe was created. Genesis chapter 2 explains how we came into a relationship with God and that is how the Garden of Eden becomes a central part of our faith history. When God decided to make man, the only thing here on earth was the sky, land, water that separated the land, and there was light and darkness.

When this was completed, God created man from the dirt that was there. He carefully molded the man, taking time to make him perfect and then God breathe into man and he came to life. After man was living, God created a garden for him to live in. He supplied it with trees for food and for shelter. Also, in the garden was the Tree of Life and the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil.

There were rivers that flowed through the garden for water for the plants and trees and for man to quench his thirst. God placed man there to take care of the garden and he was able to eat to his delight there. God set us an example with the first man on how to take care of our “garden”, planet earth. God has provided the sun, the rain, and especially, the soil, for His children to keep His creation growing to supply us our need of food.

We need to remember that God created us from the dirt of the land. That is why we should always stay humbled. God had said that “let us make man in our image…” so we would know that we were uniquely created by God Himself. God placed man there in the garden for us to work it. God is the gardener, and we are His servants. Because God, did not want man to be alone, He created a helper for man, a wife. God also created someone for man. They had the best relationship with each other and with God.

Advertisement

The Garden of Eden was so special because of who created it. God was present in the garden with Adam and Eve. In the original garden, there was a river, a tree of life, there was no curse, and there was fellowship with God. It couldn’t get any better. But paradise was lost when sin entered.

Through Jesus’ death and resurrection, the new paradise is opened for God’s children. In heaven, life will be perfect again, it will be endless, it will be glorious, and we will be with our Savior!

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting dry pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of July. Bible Study will resume on July 11. Coming Events: July 10-14: Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8 p.m. July 16: Quarterly Business Meeting and the church’s BBQ. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at 7 p.m. at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: