FARMINGTON — Summer Fest, the 57th annual summer festival in the downtown, will take place Saturday, July 22.

Many businesses will be offering sales and specials from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crafters and exhibitors will be set up on Broadway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A food court will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the employee parking lot on Church Street. Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 will be providing a chicken barbecue starting at 11. For $12, half a chicken, chips, cornbread, brownie and water will be served until supplies are gone.

“Freedom’s Forage [food truck], Cotton Candy Cake Co., the Blue Crew Root Beer Float Stand, Fresh Eatz [food truck], Family Table Kitchen and Bakery, maybe more,” organizer Susun Terese said Monday, July 10. “We have 39 vendors and exhibitors including the food vendors [above], plus more pending.”

Returning this year is the Amazing Summer Fest Race, organized by Joe Musumeci of Farmington Underground. Teams of two will race around downtown Farmington to complete challenges at local businesses and navigate notable locations. All ages may participate but at least one team member must be 16 or older. There will be cash prizes for best times, costumes, team spirit.

Maps will be provided to all teams, so previous knowledge of Farmington locations is not necessary, just helpful. Musumeci recommends teams sign up in advance using the online form bit.ly/amazingSFrace. Teams may choose from among four half hour time slots between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to start.

“We will still take team registrations on the day of at our booth on Broadway between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” Musumeci stated. “We expect the race to take the average team between 30 – 60 minutes to complete.”

Terese said the theme for the children’s parade this year is Super Heroes.

According to the Summer Fest Facebook page, line up will start at 10:30 a.m. near Franklin County Children’s Task Force office on Church Street. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their instruments, doll carriages, wagons, bikes, toys and pets to add to the festivities with the parade kicking off at 11. The parade of children and others will make its way to Meetinghouse Park where a number of fun activities will be available.

Old Tyme Fun in the Park will feature a petting zoo, game booths and a super spin wheel, kid’s sell and trade, snow cones, a hula hoop play area and much more. Most activities will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fire truck tours will be available in the courthouse parking lot from 1 to 3 p.m.

“A lady from New Hampshire who goes by La Loopna Hoops will be stilt walking, performing a hula hoop show on Broadway [at 12:45 p.m.],” Terese said. “She will provide hula hoops for children to try out, will give demonstrations.”

Several local performers will be providing entertainment throughout the day in the park’s gazebo, at the food court and on the stage set up on Broadway. The Sunday Project, a group from Skowhegan will be performing at noon on Broadway, Terese said.

According to the Sun Journal, The Sunday Project performed at Summer Fest in 2015. At that time, it was an eight-piece combo/ensemble that played songs from the 1940s and other old-time swing music.

The Octagon House, corner of High and Perham streets, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farmington’s Got Talent will return to the Broadway entertainment stage from 4 to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and cash prizes will be awarded. Registration may be made early at Minikins, 218 Broadway, by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-491-5533.

New this year, a cool zone will be set up on Broadway, Terese said. There will be two tents where misting fans will be available and cooling neck cloths given out for free, she noted.

More information is available on the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/welovesummerfest.

