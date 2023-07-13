FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman was reindicted Wednesday on charges, including manslaughter, and indicted on a new charge involving a fatal crash on state Route 4 in 2022 in North Jay.

A Franklin County grand jury also reindicted Trisha G. Payeur, 42, on felony charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger. She was indicted in April on charges of felony manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger.

An indictment means a grand jury determined there is enough evidence to move the case to trial.

A Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore was heading south on state Route 4 when a Ford Edge driven by Payeur heading north crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Subaru on July 20, 2022, Jay police said last year.

The state’s complaint on the new charge claims Payeur operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

“Trisha G. Payeur in fact caused the death of Gaylene Rich,” according to the complaint.

Advertisement

Rich died on the way to a hospital.

Payeur was critically injured.

A conviction for manslaughter is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. A conviction for aggravated OUI is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Each of the other two charges is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Payeur’s defense attorney Jesse James Ian Archer was not available for comment Thursday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: