CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library announces the opening of the Art for Uncle Al Exhibition, dedicated to the memory of Alexander Scheeren and providing a giving opportunity to benefit the Uncle Al Fund. A Wine & Cheese Gala Reception will take place on Friday, August 4 from 4:30-6 p.m.

In the Carrabassett Valley that Alexander Scheeren was happy to call home for nearly fifty years, he was known simply as Uncle Al. Cultivating his natural ability through formal training on violin and trombone, Alex was comfortable on any stage, but he was most at ease when he was close to home, improvising melodies with an impish enthusiasm and navigating his way downstream “playing by ear.” He was loved by his friends and neighbors for his spirit, his wry wit and humor, and his warm and compassionate nature. Everybody’s uncle and nobody’s fool, Alexander Scheeren played from the heart, spoke his mind, and shared his soul. He made us better listeners. To this day, we see his face, hear his voice and his music, and remain profoundly grateful for his presence in our lives.

The Uncle Al Fund is an endowed, component fund of the Maine Community Foundation. It is a scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to musicians residing in Franklin or Somerset counties, who wish to pursue further instruction or musical development on their chosen instrument(s). Preference will be shown to musicians who play acoustic instruments, including “voice.”

Scholarship information is available on the Maine Community Foundation website. https://www.mainecf.org/find-a-scholarship/available-scholarships/aspirational-nontraditional-camp

The exhibition will include works by artists who were friends of Uncle Al, all of whom have donated their art to the exhibition. Ninety percent of any sale will go to the Uncle Al Fund; ten percent to the Library. The participating artists are:

Betsy Bass, photography; Rommy Brown, ceramics; Karen Campbell, wire sculpture; Claudia Diller, painting; Parker Hall, print; Magi Leland, painting; Abbott Meader, painting; John & Cindy Orcutt, photography; Patty Ritzo, painting, Marguerite Robichaux, painting; Jan Royall, fused glass jewelry; Fritz Scheeren, painting; Barbara Sullivan, fresco; Lucia Swallow, print; Hugh Verrier, sculpture and Jano Wilkerson, quilt.

The Art for Uncle Al Exhibition will continue through August 2023. The Library will host a gala reception on Friday, August 4. All are invited to see the exhibition during the summer, to arrange for a purchase from the exhibit, and to join the celebration of Art for Uncle Al on August 4.

