JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335, will hold a dance, Friday, July 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. Please call ahead to reserve your tickets and meal, 897-2122. Dance $10 w/meal $20. Serving Potato and Hamburg casserole, applesauce w/carrot cake. Thanks to all for your continued support!

FARMINGTON — July 31 to Aug. 4, Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, for ages four to grade 6 children, at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street, Farmington. . Please come enjoy – puppets, games, Bible stories, crafts, snow cones! Call to register at (207) 778-9696.

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, July 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

JAY— Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, July 14, the meal is chicken pot pie, cranberry sauce and orange creamsicle cake. $12. July 21, Hamburg potato casserole, applesauce, carrot cake. $12. July 28, Pulled pork sandwich, Cole slaw, baked beans, chocolate cake with PB frosting. $12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122

EAST WILTON — Community Grange #593 on Main Street in East Wilton will be holding a public “souper” supper on Friday, July 14, serving from 5 to 6:30 p.m. @ $10 per person. Also, during the supper, rummage sale items will be available by donation. FMI 778-5845.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, July 15, 2023, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Baked Chicken Breast, Potatoes, Vegetable, Dinner Roll, and Homemade PIES for Dessert. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. ALL PUBLIC SUPPERS WILL BE SIT DOWN IN THE HARNDEN HALL DINING AREA. Take out by In Person request will be available. Hope to see you all there.

WELD — Stop by the Weld Free Public Library and check out the latest exhibit: Running from Tuesday, July 11 through Thursday July 20, 2023 during library hours. Jim Knox, renowned wildlife photographer, will have his works on display. Come see some of local wildlife, photographed in a style and stillness like no other. Eagles and loons will delight, and you may even see some familiar furry faces! Library hours are Tuesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. 207-585-2439 check us out on Facebook and our website or email us: [email protected]

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

AUBURN — July 21, local businesses are supporting a charity fundraiser for Kaleb Davis of Auburn, who has a difficult journey ahead. He was recently diagnosed with a large brain tumor and is facing an invasive surgery this month. Friends and neighbors are hosting a benefit event at Martindale Golf Course, 527 Beech Hill Rd, Auburn, on July 21 from 7-10 p.m. with raffles, a silent auction, live music and more.

(Auction includes two tickets to Celtics .) Organizers are reaching out to local businesses in hopes of donations to raffle off at the Night For Kaleb. All proceeds are going directly to Kaleb to help assist with medical bills. Come join us in supporting a member of our community! Thank you in advance for your consideration and willingness to help!

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s time for Christmas in July! In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be Christmas gifts and decorations and don’t forget the food items. Get a head start on your Christmas to-do list. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community. FMI – call 207-208-9225.

FARMINGTON FALLS — There will be a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, with live entertainment provided by “Just Friends” under the pavilion starting at 11:30, and a chicken barbecue cooked by Bob Gramlich served at noon at Philbrick Park behind the Farmington Falls Fire Station. Proceeds will benefit the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams and maintain Philbrick Park. FMI 778-3156.

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at [email protected] and be sure to put ATV in the subject line.

Sept. 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run, if an alternate route can be found. Anyone with questions or needed updates on the toy run, can contact 207-897-2926 or email [email protected] (be sure to add in the subject line: ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. This month it is July 11 at 7 p.m. The club wants to thank the volunteers from several ATV clubs who came out in the rain to work together. Livermore trails opened Saturday June 24 and then closed again June 26. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.

There have been reports of people far exceeding the posted ATV speed and even exceeding the 45 mph speed for cars. The new temporary access routes are in danger of being closed. The trails are still closed until they dry out, but volunteers are always needed to help with trail work, which may be needed after so much rain..

NEW VINEYARD — Friday, July 14, at 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.- New Vineyard Public Library will host Chewonki Traveling Natural History Program “Bug Mobile” at the New Vineyard Public Library, 20 Lake St, New Vineyard. Open to all ages, come learn about Bugs using models, costumes, and live specimens, we explain the unique characteristics of four major groups of arthropods. Our live “bug” species will introduce you to some of the fascinating adaptations essential for survival, such as mimicry, camouflage, armor, and the use of venom. FMI 652-2250

FARMINGTON — Stepping Stones Summer Reading Program at Farmington Public Library began Thursday, June 15, and ends August 8. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, by email: [email protected] Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source.

They must keep track of their progress to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for school age children in the RSU#9 district and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, and the Western Maine Play Museum. The library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on Thursday July 13 & 27 and August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — While supplies last, CV Library Summer Reading Program participants will receive a tote bag plus choice of 2 free books, bookmarks, growth chart, activities page & crayons and more! Story Time will be held on Thursdays @ 10:30 a.m. Make or Take activities will available Wed-Sat: Weeks of June 28, July 5, 12, 19.

