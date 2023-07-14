Max and the Midknights
By Lincoln Peirce
Max and the Midknights is a story of adventure and discovery. It has both unexpected and expected twists. It has a bunch of good laughs and fun little illustrations. It is also a story about breaking out of social norms, while being set in the middle ages. I recommend this book to young adults and maybe even pre-teens.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Movie Review/’Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
-
Business
Fluorescent lightbulbs, which contain mercury, are on their way out in Maine
-
Sponsored
Tranquil, private home is as beautiful as its ten-acre setting
-
The Franklin Journal
Kids’ Book Review: ‘Max and the Midknights’
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Friday, July 14, 2023