FARMINGTON — Seize the day with Newsies Jr. at Sandy River Players’ Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp! Disney’s Newsies Jr Playing at The Bjorn Auditorium at Mt Blue Campus in Farmington at Mt Blue Campus’ Bjorn Auditorium on Friday, July 21 (7 p.m.), Saturday, July 22 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, July 23 (2 p.m.).

The inspiring 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. The SRP Theatre Camp cast includes 30 campers led by Grace Libby (Director), Brendan Hickey (Music Director), Zinnia James (Choreographer) and Ethan Wright (Tech Director) with help from Tessa Marcotte and Rhett Sexton-Burchfield.

It’s time to carry the banner with Disney’s Newsies JR.! You’ll be doing cartwheels for the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Adapted especially for young performers, this musical features a Tony Award®-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award®-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes rousing songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” Newsies JR. is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message perfect for the whole family and every audience.

For information on purchasing tickets please visit srp.simpletix.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

