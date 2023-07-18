REGION — Several local farmers will be open to visitors during Open Farm Day Sunday, July 23.

The annual event is part of Real Maine’s agritourism initiative and features open house events at farms in all 16 counties across the state. People are invited to visit participating farms, connect with those who run them, enjoy what farms produce and learn more about agriculture’s economic and cultural impacts.

A list of participating farms is found on the Real Maine website which includes websites and other information for the farms. Last minute updates may happen this year, so first checking websites and/or Facebook pages of farms to be visited is encouraged.

The Livermore Falls Advertiser contacted participating farms from its readership area to get more information on activities and specials planned.

Rob and Denise Boothby will have their farmstand at 1425 Federal Road/Route 4 in Livermore open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We will be providing free wagon rides, weather permitting,” Rob said. “We will have seats and bistros set up.”

There will be wine and cheese tastings, people can shell popcorn or grind cornmeal. Local artisan Denise Ricker will be hand crafting farm animal earrings to purchase. Boothby raised Hereford beef and their wine will be for sale as will various fruits and vegetables.

“Cut and pick-your-own flowers will be available that day,” Rob stated. “They are looking good now.

“We are counting on good weather.”

Clearview Cider and Creamery, 140 Shackley Hill Road in Livermore will be participating but efforts to obtain more information were not successful.

Kristi Carrier and her family operate Rocky Ridge Livestock Farm and Feed at 42 Keene Road in Canton. The farm will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with tours of the new barn that is being built and other places around the farm. “This is our first year participating,” she said. “Three years ago we sold our dairy herd. We sell Poulin grain. People will be able to see cows in the pasture closest to the barn, see some calves.”

Visitors may purchase beef and obtain coupons towards grain sales.

Conant Acres, 49 Canton Point Road in Canton, will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “There will be people on hand to show visitors around,” Dwayne Conant said. “The farmstand will be open. I expect samples will be provided. We will have some cheeses out.”

Brigeen Farms/Canty Cow Creamery will be open 10 a.m. to noon at the heifer facility, 345 Upper Street in Turner while the ice cream shop, 278 Upper Street will be open from 12 to 6 p.m.

“People can meet the calves, learn things about them,” Betsy Briggs Bullard said. “We will be having a scavenger hunt with coupons available. Folks can finish up by trading the coupon in for an ice cream cone.

“Come prepared to learn some interesting things about cows and enjoy some fresh ice cream.”

Cindy Tibbetts and her Hummingbird Greenhouse, 202 Bean Street in Turner will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A selection of clematis will be for sale.

“Tours are possible,” she said. “The weather is so iffy. I will have programs at 11 and 1, go from there. My goal is to provide people with plants healthy for our climate and the knowledge to grow them.”

Jay and Sue Roebucks operate Roebucks Angus, 783 Upper Street in Turner. They will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. Joining them will be Power Family Farm with their very fresh veggies and Empty Pockets Farm with their sweet baby lambs and goats, Sue noted.

Cheeseburger, side and drink will be available for $12 and we’ll have some great specials so bring your cooler, she said. “We hope people will stop by to see how Roebucks Angus beef is raised,” she added.

Gregg and Gloria Varney own Nezinscot Farm and Store, 284 Turner Center Road in Turner. According to information on their Facebook page, they will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The page notes, “This year Nezinscot Farm has partnered with our COOP, Organic Valley, to bring our visitors an educational farm visit that they will never forget.”

Self-guided farm tours, cheese demonstrations and sampling, fiber on the porch demonstrations and a variety of café specials will be available.

Pre-purchased meals or tickets aren’t offered this year, but registration helps plan accordingly, the site also notes.

Faith and Robert Jones, Dreamin’ Fahm LLC, 1244 Main Street in Wilton will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of the farm will be offered and products for sale set up. “We will be making goat cheese pizza on a wood fired Omni grill throughout the day,” Faith said. “There are always goats in the barn. The kids are a couple of months olds, are still young.”

Other area farms participating include:

• Ferme Louis, an organic vegetable farm in Kingfield.

• Martin Woods Farm, a diversified farm in Starks.

• O’Rye Farm offering produce plants and eggs in Strong.

• Shady Lane Farms, a diversified farm in New Vineyard.

