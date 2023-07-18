LIVERMORE FALLS — Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, 22 Church Street, is working hard to raise matching funds to receive a $25,000 grant to repair the building’s foundation.

Greg Bizier, museum president Friday, July 14, said the museum had until the end of November to raise $25,000 – the match needed to obtain the grant. “We have been working at it for almost a year,” he noted. “The building was built in 1906. In the spring or when we get a lot of rain the foundation will leak.

“It pulls sand right into the basement. It is very humid down there. We don’t want that.”

Bizier said the foundation is starting to bow a little bit in spots. Two years ago the museum received a grant to do a study on the building and what needed to be done, he noted. An engineering firm from Portland went through the entire building, provided an Historic Structure Report Assessment on what needed to be fixed and the estimated costs, he stated.

“Almost $1 million is needed to get the building fixed and up to code,” Bizier said. “I almost fell over.”

Fixing the foundation was the starting point, the next thing will be the roof, which has a leak in it, he noted.

“The foundation and masonry at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum is being supported in part by a $25,000 matching grant provided by the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior and the Maine Historic Preservation Commission,” Bizier said Saturday. “We have raised about $8,000 so far.”

The museum is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tours through the end of August. Tours may also be arranged by appointment.

On Saturday, a giant yard sale and strawberry shortcake were also offered.

“It’s been really busy,” Sherry Judd, vice president, said. “The yard sale has been bringing in a lot of people. We do a lot of tours.”

Greg’s wife, Josephine Bizier made the strawberry shortcake. She told of one of the museum’s favorite guests last year. “A man Googled paper, he and his wife came up here to celebrate their first anniversary, spent the day here,” she said. “Paper is the gift to give for the first anniversary,” she added.

The building housing the museum was built in 1906 by Judson Record, one of the first industrialists of the area. In 1917, the property was signed over to International Paper and became the residence for managers of its nearby paper mill. It later became an office, then in 2007 IP donated the building to the museum. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum houses an extensive collection of artifacts and interactive displays from the paper making industry. It includes a variety of equipment used in logging and other aspects of paper making, scale models, photos and memories from paper mills, history of local communities and working vintage model trains.

Upcoming events at the museum include the annual papermakers heritage celebration, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26, paper crafts and pie sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30, and trick or treating 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

More information about the museum is found on the museum website or Facebook page. Donations may be made on the website or mailed to Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, PO Box 293, Jay, ME 04239.

“We have got a lot of local people here,” Josephine Bizier said. “They love coming back here. We have helped out a lot of people with the yard sale.”

