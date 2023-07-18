FARMINGTON — A Wilton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking heroin Dec. 2, 2021, in Wilton.

Shawn D. Lord, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic infraction on U.S. Route 2 East. Police found about 18.37 grams of heroin, Wilton police previously said.

Wilton Sgt. Ethan Kyes, now police chief, arrested Lord on a Class A charge of aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs — heroin.

Lord pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser felony charge, Class B, of unlawful trafficking of a scheduled drug — heroin, in a plea agreement. A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to Farmington court documents. The Class A charge which carries a maximum 30 years in prison was dismissed in the agreement.

He had been on bail and had warrants out for his arrest on charges of two counts of failure to appear, according to Kyes’ affidavit filed with the Farmington court in 2021.

Lord entered a 16-month delayed sentencing agreement Tuesday. He was released on personal recognizance bail. Conditions include no use or possession of illegal drugs or derivatives. He also must comply with all conditions in the agreement. If he is successful with completing the tasks outlined in the agreement, he will be able to withdraw his plea and plead to misdemeanor charge of possession of scheduled drugs and pay a $400 fine.

If not successful, the court will consider an open plea on sentencing.

