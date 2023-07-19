JAY – Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a national independent pharmacy network and a part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced that Spruce Mountain Pharmacy is a finalist for its Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award, which is presented during ThoughtSpot 2023, Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual conference and tradeshow hosted by AmerisourceBergen.

The Good Neighbor Pharmacy Network represents more than 5,000 independent community pharmacies, including members of the PSAO Elevate Provider Network and the Good Neighbor Pharmacy program.

This year’s finalists represent pharmacies that have displayed excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice. Community members can vote for their local pharmacy now by visiting: https://www.mygnp.com/pharmacyoftheyear/. Spruce Mountain is the first pharmacy in the state to be nominated for this national accolade.

“The finalists for Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s Pharmacy of the Year award have exemplified excellence in patient care, community engagement and innovation. Their efforts have not only contributed to the health and well-being of their patients but have also strengthened the overall fabric of their communities,” said Jenni Zilka, president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy.

“As we extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2023 finalists, we also express our sincere gratitude to our member pharmacies nationwide for their remarkable contributions to their communities, which have reinforced their role and reputation as accessible destinations for high quality care.”

Since 2009, Spruce Mountain Pharmacy has served the community of Jay, Maine. Owner and Pharmacist Steve Maki, RPh, along with the rest of his pharmacy team, is invested in the care of every patient that walks through the pharmacy’s door. Maki has built a business that meets the need of his patients through specialized services such as vaccinations, compounding, medication packaging, pet health, and much more.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2023 Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award,” said Maki. “At Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, we care deeply about our community and every patient we have the opportunity to serve, and we are proud of our talented staff who work tirelessly every day to meet the needs of our customers where they are.”

Spruce Mountain Pharmacy emerged as a finalist from a field of more than 4,900 nominations representing more than 800 pharmacies. Other finalists include Alwood Pharmacy of Alpha, Ill. and Avalon Pharmacy of Yucca Valley, Calif. Voting for the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award runs through July 24.

Votes can be cast by visiting https://www.mygnp.com/pharmacyoftheyear/. The 2023 Pharmacy of the Year winner will be announced on August 4, 2023 during Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual ThoughtSpot’s general session event.

« Previous

Next »