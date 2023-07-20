Thirst by Varsha Bajaj

Submitted by Paris Public Library; Billie Lou Damon

Imagine growing up in Mumbai, India, where the author grew up, and not having enough water to drink, bathe and do laundry. Twelve-year-old Minni and her family live in the poorest section of Mumbai, India, the slums, where they do not have running water. Every day, Minni’s mother walks to a community tap that is only open for a few hours in the morning and an hour in the evening. She often has to stand in line for hours to get the water her family needs. Before drinking it, the water needs to be boiled.

There is little water in the slums because rich corporations are stealing it for their skyscrapers and their businesses. Minni’s family can see the skyscrapers from their home (See cover.)

One day, Sanjay, Minni’s 15-year-old brother, discovers who is pilfering the water. His life is now in danger and he is sent away. Minni also saw the thieves but they were not aware of her.

When Minni’s mother becomes ill, Minni needs to take over her job as a servant for a rich family. The family lives in a skyscraper. Minni is shocked when she discovers a swimming pool on top of the skyscraper, huge tubs, water able to flow from every tap, etc. But…that is not all she discovers.

Read this Realistic Junior Fiction selection to find out about life in the slums of Mumbai, how Minni is treated by the rich family she works for, the fate of the people who saw who was stealing the water, and what Minni discovers.

You might want to heed these words of wisdom from Minni’s and Sanjay’s father, “If you invite trouble, it will come.”

