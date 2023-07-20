FARMINGTON — In more rural communities, getting from point A to point B can be a challenge for some. Lack of transportation or even just not having the ability to operate a motor vehicle is a detriment to many, but there is a new service opening up in Farmington that is looking to fix that need.

Founded in Rumford in 2021, Mom’s Taxi has spent two years building their clientele and have now expanded into Farmington. Owner/operator Gloria Vinson says the business venture came about to fill a need in her community.

“I started Mom’s Taxi two years ago in August,” Vinson said. “The local cab closed without notice and so many were left without a way to work, doctor, etc. It was awful.”

According to Vinson, she had started working at River Valley Taxi in Rumford one day a week, but the business abruptly closed.

“I was there the day the manager walked out and basically left the town stranded with no transportation,” Vinson stated.

She continued. “So I started in my van getting folks to work. Then, I worked something out with [the former owner] and was able to get my business license and become Mom’s Taxi.” In the transition, Vinson was able to keep the original phone number as well, so many of River Valley’s clients rolled into Mom’s Taxi.

Prior to becoming the owner and operator of her own business, Vinson was a social worker and worked in the field for 17 years. Now, she is back in school at the University of Maine in Augusta majoring in business. “I’ve never been in business before and have a lot to learn,” she said.

As for the name of the business, Vinson is a mother of seven children, but more than that, she wanted the service to feel more welcoming then what customers would find in traditional taxi services.

“My customers will all tell you it feels like getting into a family member’s car at end of a hard day at work,” she said. “That’s what sets us apart from others ‘taxis’.”

Vinson, along with her business partner April Archer, operated in Rumford for a year and half before expanding their service to Farmington. Vinson saw a need in the community and appeared before the Farmington Select Board in March to be approved for a taxicab license.

“We are two people looking to do a decent service,” Vinson said at the Select Board meeting.

Since then, Vinson has run into a few hurtles that have made establishing a presence in Farmington more difficult. “Farmington has been a bit rocky for me as a car broke down and with being out of work, it’s a bit shaky right now, but I have two really great drivers and they are working hard to keep things afloat.”

Furthermore, Vinson collapsed at 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, and her 15-year-old son Anthony, following the instructions from the 911 operators, was able to perform CPR and keep her alive until paramedics arrived.

“My 14 and 15-year-old are the reason I’m here,” she said. “I’m so proud.” Vinson wanted to recognize her children Anthony [15], Lilly [14] and Michael [11] for their efforts in taking care of her when she collapsed. She also wanted to recognize the EMS as well.

After being hospitalized for three weeks, Vinson is now home and recovering, but she is ready to get back on the road as soon as she can. “I have PT [physical therapy], nursing, etc,” she said. “I am working hard to walk so I can get back into my taxi.”

Vinson is passionate about her taxi service because of her clients. “I tell my drivers this is more than a taxi,” she said. “You must have a heart and want to help or you won’t make it with [Mom’s Taxi].”

Currently, the rate for Farmington residents is $8 to $10 depending on the area, with seniors paying $6. Mom’s Taxi also offers senior and workers discounts, and a punch card, so that after ten rides, customers can get one for free.

For more information about Mom’s Taxi hours of operation, service area and pay rates, please contact them at [207] 357-8800 or visit them on Facebook.

