BRIDGTON — Join us for free family fun! Wednesday August 23 from 4-7 p.m. Rain or Shine at Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton. Join us for free family fun and learning about becoming a resource family in Maine and New Hampshire. Free showing of “Minions” and “Foster” (PG 13) Family Fun Zone with fun activities, face painting, giveaways & prizes. Register at: afamilyformemaine.org/events.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335, will hold a dance, Friday, July 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. Please call ahead to reserve your tickets and meal, 897-2122. Dance $10 w/meal $20. Serving Potato and Hamburg casserole, applesauce w/carrot cake. Thanks to all for your continued support!

PHILLIPS — Phillips Area Community Center presents Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too on July 22 at 3 p.m. the center is located at 21 Depot Street in Phillips. Free Admission. This show is approximately 45 minutes long, followed by a visit with animals and a photo opportunity. Sponsored by Twitchell Fuel Co. and underwritten by Edmunds Market, Dark Star Fabrics, Eastman Park, Saviello’s EPCS, LLC, Mike and Jenny Auger, and Mike Soboleski.

FARMINGTON — July 31 to Aug. 4, Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, for ages four to grade 6 children, at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street, Farmington. . Please come enjoy – puppets, games, Bible stories, crafts, snow cones! Call to register at (207) 778-9696.

JAY— Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, July 21, Hamburg potato casserole, applesauce, carrot cake. $12. July 28, Pulled pork sandwich, Cole slaw, baked beans, chocolate cake with PB frosting. $12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

AUBURN — July 21, local businesses are supporting a charity fundraiser for Kaleb Davis of Auburn, who has a difficult journey ahead. He was recently diagnosed with a large brain tumor and is facing an invasive surgery this month. Friends and neighbors are hosting a benefit event at Martindale Golf Course, 527 Beech Hill Rd, Auburn, on July 21 from 7-10 p.m. with raffles, a silent auction, live music and more.

(Auction includes two tickets to Celtics .) Organizers are reaching out to local businesses in hopes of donations to raffle off at the Night For Kaleb. All proceeds are going directly to Kaleb to help assist with medical bills. Come join us in supporting a member of our community! Thank you in advance for your consideration and willingness to help!

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is August 8 at 7 p.m. The club wants to thank the volunteers from several ATV clubs who came out in the rain to work together. Livermore trails opened again Saturday June 15. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. July 24 at 6:30 at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

FARMINGTON — Stepping Stones Summer Reading Program at Farmington Public Library began Thursday, June 15, and ends August 8. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, by email: joanne@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org. Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source.

They must keep track of their progress to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for school age children in the RSU#9 district and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, and the Western Maine Play Museum. The library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on Thursday July 27 and August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications.

