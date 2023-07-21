FARMINGTON —The Franklin County Commission is seeking applicants to represent the county on the Maine Land Use Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until July 28.

Requirements include expertise in commerce, industry, fisheries, wildlife, forestry or conservation issues as they relate to the commission’s jurisdiction. Applicants also must reside in the commission’s jurisdiction, work in the commission’s jurisdiction or be a former resident, or be retired after having worked for a minimum of five years within the commission’s jurisdiction.

Applications are available online at www.franklincountymaine.gov/employment or at the county courthouse, 140 Main St., Suite 3, in Farmington. For more information call the Franklin County Commissioners Office at 207-778-6614.

