FARMINGTON – “Did God Really Say That?” is the title of a new series starting Sunday July 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church (HMBC) at 110 Academy Street.

Pastor David Porter will explore some often quoted sayings through the five-week series.

“There are many misunderstandings on what God said and what He did not say,” Porter said about these common sayings and acts attributed to God that may not be found in the Bible.

The series begins Sunday, July 23, with “God works in mysterious ways;” and continues with “God wants you to be happy in life,” on July 30; “God will help those who help themselves,” on August 6; “God always has purpose” on August 13 and concludes on August 26 with “God does not have any favorites.”

Have you ever found yourself thinking of any of these sayings when you can’t understand how and why God responds as He does?

The pastor and congregation invites everyone to “come join us as we explore these topics or to visit HMBC online at www.HMBCME.com.

