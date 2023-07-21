SOUTH PORTLAND – As part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s continued commitment to supporting the prevention and treatment of cancer and the work of the Maine Children’s Cancer Program (MCCP), 10-year-old Jocelynn Grant was recently honored as an Anthem Hero at Hadlock for the courage she displayed battling a childhood illness at a young age.

Grant, of New Sharon, is the second of four Anthem Heroes at Hadlock to be recognized during the 2023 season. The ceremony took place prior to the July 7 Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field.

“At Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, we’re honored to recognize the bravery and perseverance of heroes like Jocelynn who have faced significant health challenges at such a young age with continued optimism and hope,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “We’re fortunate to have the Maine Children’s Cancer Program in our state supporting these kids and their families and fighting to end childhood cancer and illness.”

Grant was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) shortly after her first birthday. NF1 is a genetic disorder defined by the formation of tumors on nerve tissue. Grant’s family has been grateful for every moment they’ve had with her and every appointment without disease progression.

Last November, Grant was diagnosed with optic pathway glioma, a tumor of the optic nerve. Due to the location and inability for removal, she and her family decided to treat the tumor with chemotherapy. Grant has tolerated her treatments well and has remained optimistic thus far. She has taken this experience and turned it into a learning opportunity, a way to advocate and educate others around her. Grant enjoys crafting, dancing, playing softball, and spending time with friends and family. Her sense of humor and genuine compassion for others has fueled her supporters, which in return fuels her to keep fighting.

“These ceremonies are such an amazing way to highlight the real heroes of Maine Children’s Cancer Program who teach us all the true meaning of life and inspire us to do great work every day,” said Dr. Aaron Weiss, the Sam L. Cohen Medical Director at MCCP. “It is through the incredible generosity of Anthem that these special patients and families are able to be recognized at the ballpark and given a night to remember forever.”

The Anthem Heroes at Hadlock program provides children who have battled a serious medical condition a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Hadlock Field. Each honoree takes a celebratory home run lap around the bases of Hadlock Field prior to a Portland Sea Dogs home game. The children and their families also receive other VIP privileges at the game. The Anthem Heroes at Hadlock program will recognize two more courageous kids this season prior to the games on July 23 and September 1.

