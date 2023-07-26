Hymnsing

LIVERMORE FALLS — Community Hymnsing: The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will host a Community Hymnsing on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is open to all churches and all faiths. The only requirements are: a Love for God. a Love for Hymns, and a Love for Singing! Please join us in singing and help us make joyful noise as we praise the Lord.

JAY —Vacation Bible School at the Jay Baptist Church on Smith Avenue in Jay will be held July 31 to August 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Program is primarily for children from Kindergarten to Sixth Grade. Parents are welcome to observe, and younger children may attend if their parents are present to supervise them. Songs, a Bible Lesson, Fun Activities, and a Missionary Story will be taught by Jeanette Linsey from Child Evangelism Fellowship. The church will provide a daily snack. For more information, call Pastor Gary Bestwick at 207-500-3243.

Series

FARMINGTON – “Did God Really Say That?” is the title of a new series. The second part will continue Sunday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. with “God wants you to be happy in life,” at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 110 Academy Street. The pastor and congregation invites everyone to “come join us as we explore these topics or to visit HMBC online at www.HMBCME.com. Pastor David Porter will explore some often quoted sayings through the five-week series.

Festival



WILTON — Friday August 4- Wilton United Methodist Church is having a Food Sale(pies, muffins, whoopie pies etc.) Lobster Roll Bag Lunch (chips, drink, blueberry cake or brownie) $20. Preorder by calling 645-2190 or 778-5927 or drop in availability. Pick up 11 a.m. -3 p.m., live music 1 -3 p.m. Saturday- Luncheon 9 a.m.-2 p.m., meatball subs, hotdogs, assorted sandwiches, and desserts.

WILTON —August 04 & 5, 2023. The Wilton Blueberry Festival Parade is on Saturday August 5th, starting at 10am! This year’s theme is Hawaiian Luau! Throughout the weekend (Friday-Saturday) there will be crafters and vendors set up along Main Street in downtown Wilton! At 8:30 a.m., the parade line up begins. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Bible School

FARMINGTON — July 31 to Aug. 4, Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, for ages four to grade 6 children, at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street, Farmington. . Please come enjoy – puppets, games, Bible stories, crafts, snow cones! Call to register at (207) 778-9696.

Suppers

JAY— Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, July 28, Pulled pork sandwich, Cole slaw, baked beans, chocolate cake with PB frosting. $12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122

Food Sale

Program

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is August 8 at 7 p.m. Livermore trails opened again Saturday July 15. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. August 28 at 6:30 at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

FARMINGTON — Stepping Stones Summer Reading Program at Farmington Public Library began Thursday, June 15, and ends August 8. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, by email: joanne@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org. Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source.

They must keep track of their progress to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for school age children in the RSU#9 district and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, and the Western Maine Play Museum. The library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on Thursday July 27 and August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications.

