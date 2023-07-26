LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, July 23 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, on a beautiful, sunny day, parishioners entered the Sanctuary and found their seats, as Margaret Emery played familiar Hymns to set the tone for worship.

Kay King-Watson welcomed worshipers to the service and read important announcements. She led us as we sang Praise Songs, “Bless His Holy Name” and “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name”. Rev. Russ Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 40, Verses 1 – 5.

He then led us into prayer time and The Lord’s Prayer. Our first hymn was “The Solid Rock”. During the offertory, Margaret played “Heaven Came Down”. Special music was provided by Dianne Hirsh as she sang a beautiful rendition of “Make Me A Blessing”, accompanied by Margaret.

Rev, Thayer introduced his sermon as he read from the Book of Ezekiel 3, Verses 16 – 23. The sermon, “Watchman”, is about a man named Ezekiel, who was called by God to watch over the people of Israel. God told Ezekiel that he is chosen to go among the people of Israel to look for those who lived as sinners and paid no attention to God’s word.

God commanded him to warn the wicked that they would die unless they turned to God and stopped living sinful lives. Just as God spoke to Ezekiel, He speaks to each one of us. We need not only to live sinless lives, but we need to speak to those sinful people, the non-believers we encounter, and warn them that unless they listen to God, He will punish them.

It is easy to love our family members and friends and to warn them of their sins and tell them of God’s love for them. It is not as easy to speak to people unknown and worry about their reactions to our warnings about sin and wickedness. It is a huge responsibility. Yet, we are Disciples of Jesus. “God so loved the world that He gave His only son….”.

We who listen to God and follow His commands know we are responsible for all people, all over the world, not only in Livermore Falls. The Service ended as we sang, “Saved, Saved”, followed by “Savior, Again to Thy Dear Name.”

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: We continue to donate spaghetti this last week of July. In August, we will donate canned carrots.

2. Community Hymnsing here at FBC next Sunday at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

3. The next Soap “n More Store will be open on August 26, 9 a.m. to Noon.

4. Rev. Thayer and Carol will host a Church BAR-B-QUE, September 4, Labor Day, time TBA. Bring a dish to share, hot dogs and burgers provided.

