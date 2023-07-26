VIENNA — Returning for an unprecedented fourth appearance, Matt Davis and Kyle Knuppel will play a diverse mix of Americana, folk, jazz and singer-songwriter influenced music at the Vienna Union Hall on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. Vienna Union Hall is one of central Maine’s hidden gems, located at 5 Vienna Mountain Road in the heart of Vienna, Maine.

Kyle Knuppel is a songwriter and musician with a remarkably powerful singing voice. His musical talents were evident as a teenager when he first began singing and playing guitar with friends. He continued to develop his musical abilities by studying at the Frost School of Music in Miami, and further studies in vocal performance at both Julliard in New York City and Berklee College of Music, Valencia Spain. He has recorded several albums of his own songs and has performed his original music all over the world. He is currently based in Colorado. In addition to being sought after musician and singer, Kyle is also a medical doctor specializing in family medicine.

Matt Davis is a guitarist, teacher, and composer based in the Philadelphia region. He has received numerous awards for his work from ASCAP, the American Composers Forum, Chamber Music America and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Matt serves as Adjunct Associate Professor and Chair of the Guitar Department at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Having earned degrees from Temple University and the Manhattan School of Music, Matt has performed across the United States and Mexico as well as in Europe and Asia.

Kyle and Matt are joined by bassist/vocalist Brittany Karlson as well as Daniel Johnson on percussion. Tickets ($15) for this performance are available on-line at viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events or at the door day of concert. FMI contact Tim Davis at viennaunionhall@gmail.com.

