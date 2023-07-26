READFIELD — The Readfield Historical Society (RHS) annual Wine & Cheese Social will kick off Readfield Heritage Days on Friday, August 11, from 5 – 7 p.m. Guests can tour the RHS museum and meet others with like interests. Refreshments will include wine, sangrias, non-alcoholic beverages, cheeses, and an array of delectable appetizers and sweet treats.

Several books and items of a historical nature will be available for purchase in the RHS gift shop, including those authored by Dale Potter-Clark, who will be available to sign her books and to answer questions. The event is for new and established RHS members. Dues can be paid at the door: $10 annually, $5 for seniors and lifetime dues $100. This event is sponsored by the Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union.

On Saturday, August 12, a history walk will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Participants should meet in the parking lot behind the Masonic Block at 1138 Main Street, Readfield Corner by 10 a.m. Participants will walk half-a-mile from there to Bill Bourret Drive off Church Road, while learning about the water source that once existed for several 18th and 19th century homes at Readfield Corner; and why and how the Readfield Corner Water Association (RCWA) was established in 1988. The Walk will be co-lead by historian Dale Potter-Clark, and RCWA founders, Bill Bourret and Ed Dodge.

The RHS museum and archives will be open on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and every Thursday and Saturday during the same hours until Labor Day weekend. RHS was founded in 1985 to preserve the rich history of Readfield, Maine and its people. FMI about RHS or to make an appointment contact (207) 377-2299 or readfieldhistorical@gmail.com. Visit RHS on Facebook for updates and posts of local historical interest.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: