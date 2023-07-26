WINTHROP — Royal Family Productions presents a new musical “UPTA CAMP,” for one performance only! Billed as the official musical of Maine, the performance will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center, 211 Rambler Road, Winthrop

Written by Written by Winthrop native Christine Henry, with lyrics by Mark Falconer and Danny Gay. The musical features parodies of hit Broadway songs from shows like Hamilton, My Fair Lady, Come From Away, Cabaret, and Annie. Featuring Danny Gay, Maya Sta. Ana, Maria Groover, and Julia Groover, with Emily Anne Davis and Kimberly Bridgewater. Choreography by Emily Anne Davis, and directed by Christine Henry with Mark Falconer and Danny Gay.

Tickets are $25 for general admission with $100 for preferred seating and $250 VIP tickets. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

