FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Health Care Golf Classic was held on July 10 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. The tournament raised $26,000 and benefits the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Fifteen teams from throughout Maine and beyond took part in the charitable event despite difficult rainy conditions.

Not Working Today’s team of Everett McNally, Travis Frost, Ben Holmes and Josh Bourque came out on top over last year’s winner, TAC Architectural, comprised of Noah Preble, Lucas Preble, Justin Hicks and Kyle Murdock. Sugarloaf’s team of Karl Strand, Brumbi Grant, Oscar Parks and Brent Larson placed third.

Major sponsors included Franklin Savings Bank, Ranor Mechanical, Margulies Perruzzi, Hebert Construction, and Hight dealerships.

Barbara Sergio, FCHN president stated, “We’re amazed each year at the turn out and support for this longtime event. This year—the first in many—the weather did not cooperate, and yet folks came out and still had a terrific, albeit rainy time on the greens supporting two great causes. We’re so grateful for the support of our community and the many sponsors.”

Many local businesses contributed items for the silent auction and nine golf courses gave certificates for the popular greens fee raffle during the awards ceremony.

This event’s proceeds will support patient experience enhancements in the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center as well as public health programming by the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

Plans for the 36th annual Health Care Golf Classic are already underway for July 2024.

