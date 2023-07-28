Exciting news! Khloe found her furever home and Sweet Pea found her foster home!

Bobbin is a 10-month-old male mixed breed and a cuddle enthusiast who’s ready to weave his way into your heart and fill your life with endless love and joy!

Personality: Bobbin is a super excitable little man with a passion for cuddles! He’ll gladly snuggle up with you all day, wrapping you in a warm embrace of love. Despite his playful energy, cuddles are his ultimate favorite, and he’ll shower you with affection every chance he gets.

Special Traits: With a name like Bobbin, he’s always ready to “spin” some love and happiness into your home. His quick learning ability and eager-to-please attitude make him a perfect companion for weaving beautiful memories together.

Compatibility: Bobbin can’t wait to meet his potential furry sibling and see if they can be the best of friends. If you’re seeking a cuddle-loving and playful companion, Bobbin is the perfect “stitch” for your family. Embrace the joy of having a cuddle enthusiast by your side, bringing warmth, happiness, and a heart full of love. Adopt Bobbin and embark on a journey filled with cuddles, laughter, and unforgettable moments, as he weaves his way into the fabric of your life.

Bert is a Bully cross and a one- to three-year-old male. Introducing Bert, the total goofball who will keep you laughing with his hilarious antics!

Personality: Bert’s endearing goofiness is his defining trait. While he may not have his PhD in canine intelligence, he more than makes up for it with his loving and entertaining nature. His heart is as big as his personality, and he’ll win you over with his charm.

Special Traits: Bert’s lack of brain cells only adds to his charm. He’s a lovable character who’s always up to something funny, and his mischievous adventures will keep you endlessly entertained.

Compatibility: Bert is a social butterfly and gets along well with dogs, humans, and older kids. While he’s generally good with cats, he would need a dog-savvy feline friend to ensure a harmonious relationship.

Activity Level: Bert’s playful spirit is boundless, and he’ll always keep you on your toes. From interactive playtime to outdoor adventures, he’s always up for fun.

If you’re looking for a lovable and goofy companion who will bring laughter and joy to your home, Bert is the perfect match. Adopt Bert and embark on a journey filled with love, laughter, and a whole lot of laughter.

