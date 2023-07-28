CHESTERVILLE – The David Mallett Band returns to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House for a concert on Sunday, August 6, at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To reserve a ticket contact producer Alan Williams at 207 293-4321 or by email at aniwdew0791@consolidated.net.

David Mallett’s professional music career spans more than four decades. From his 1970’s folk classic “Garden Song” to his 2015 album “Celebration”, Mallett’s songwriting delves deep into rural life and landscape and into our human experience in a changing world. With a legacy of seventeen albums behind him, Mr. Mallett is firmly embedded in Maine’s musical heritage and has touched the hearts of listeners around the world.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville – the building is ADA accessible and light refreshments will be available between sets. For additional information on the venue visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 779-0660.

Five years ago, Mr. Mallett opened his show at the Chesterville Meeting House by saying that he’d played in pretty much every small town in Maine – and then after a glance out at the audience, “I think now we can add Chesterville to the list.” Not being one to “sit around and watch the weeds grow tall,” David Mallet seems ready to go around again.

