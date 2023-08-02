ANDOVER — Selectmen decided Tuesday to send letters to owners of two South Main Street businesses requesting that customers’ vehicles not be parked next to the state road for safety reasons.

The letters will be sent to Kate’s Cones and Martin’s Services and Sales at 52 South Main St. and 48 South Main St., respectively.

South Main Street is state Route 5.

Planning Board member Peggy Madigan told selectmen that, according to Planning Board records, sidewalks removed at the two businesses by prior owners must be returned to their original state and trees left on either side of the property.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Brian Mills said, “Unfortunately, I do not think we can ask the gentleman that owns the business now to fix what was created from a previous Planning Board and previous owner. I just don’t think we can do it, but I may be mistaken,” Mills said.

In other business, selectmen approved if Steve Swayze Excavation of Andover uncovering a septic system pipe at the Fire Station so it can be inspected for damage and replaced.

Fire Chief Jim Adler said he recently had workers inspect the septic system with a scope camera and a crushed pipe was found.

“So, we need to dig that up, fix that spot and have them scope it out to see if there are any (other damaged pipes),” he said.

The septic system is not used a lot and the area is sandy, he said, so he thought the septic waste was not going to the leach field and was “just seeping in around in the area.”

In other news, selectmen appointed Richard Coloumbe as interim code enforcement officer for $24.44 an hour to start. He started the job Tuesday, former selectmen’s secretary Lynda Airhart said.

