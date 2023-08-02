The Upside Down Magic series

By Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle, and Emily Jenkins

The Upside Down Magic series is a tale about friendship and accepting differences, including your own. The main setting is a magic school. Throughout the series, we follow the many different characters within and learn about their struggles and how they push through them.

As the series progresses, we learn about each character’s personal life and how each feels about their situation. They learn to accept that they are different from others and can’t let the words of others bother them.

Altogether, it is a great series about acceptance and learning how to understand how other people work. I would recommend this series to a younger audience and maybe some people who struggle with accepting that sometimes people are different.

