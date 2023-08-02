NO LIVERMORE — At the July 30 North Livermore Baptist Church service, Pastor Bonnie was on vacation this week and filling in for her in the pulpit was Rev. Dr. Susan Crane.

The congregation was welcomed by Rev. Dr. Susan Crane at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “He Keeps Me Singing”, “To God Be the Glory” and “The Wonder of it All”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting Canned Carrots for the Food Pantry in the month of August. No Bible Study as Pastor Bonnie is on vacation. The congregation is collecting donations for Backpacks filled with school supplies. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Pastor Bonnie will be on vacation from July 23rd – August 12th.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

