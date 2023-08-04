FARMINGTON —The Heather Pierson Trio will be in concert at Old South Church on Friday, August 18th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission: Adults $25, Seniors/Students $20. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919, or at the door the evening of the concert. Tickets can be purchased on online at Eventbrite up until 6:30 August 18.

Heather Pierson is a pianist, singer/songwriter, song leader, and performer whose inspiring live performances and growing catalog of releases delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano, and folk. Best known for her ease at the piano and her bell-tone vocals, her songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, playfulness, and a desire to share from the heart. In over twenty years on her own record label, Vessel Recordings, she has released fourteen albums and several singles of original music. Defying genre and classification and yet fully embracing all musical styles, Heather is an artist who speaks the language of music in as many dialects as her abilities will allow. Her life’s work is to share her love of music and her gratitude for life with others – one song, one heart, and one mind at a time.

Since March 2020, Heather has been live-streaming every week both solo and with Shawn Nadeau on bass, leading online community sings with her Heart Songs & Circle Songs co-creator Bernice Martin, and posting every Monday to her ‘Dispatches’ blog. Her latest collection of original chants and rounds, Wishes of Lovingkindness, was released on February 14, 2022, and features ‘Wisdom In My Bones’, now taught by song leaders around the world. With Shawn Nadeau on bass/harmony vocals, and Craig Bryan on drums/percussion/harmony vocals, she performs a rich variety of originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique reworkings of familiar classics. They are also known for their beloved annual Charlie Brown Christmas tour, wherein they present their interpretations of the work of the late great jazz pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. For more information, please contact: heather@heatherpierson.com

