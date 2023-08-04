Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington, is currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, they can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 pm.

Meet Minnie: Introducing Minnie, the big and chatty girl who loves humans! Personality: Minnie is a big and talkative feline with a heart full of love for humans. Special Traits: Minnie’s standout trait is her chattiness, as she enjoys engaging in, conversations and expressing her affection. Compatibility: Minnie is a perfect companion. for those seeking a feline friend who appreciates human company and brings joy to the household.

Medical History: Minnie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped, ready to shower her humans with love. If you’re looking for a big and chatty feline compan1on, Minnie is the perfect match.

Emmett is a two-year-old Lab/hound mix. He is a shy and loving boy who will win your heart with hi8s charming personality and impressive tricks.

He may be shy at first but once he trusts you, his loving nature shines through. He’s a real sweetheart, eager to shower his trusted humans with affection and loyalty.

Special traits: immense repertoire of tricks will leave you amazed period from dancing, which happens to be his favorite, to other impressive feats, he’s a talented canine who loves to show off his skills. His enthusiasm for learning and performing is bound to bring joy to your days.

Compatibility: Emmett has a particular fondness for men but is quick to warm up to women too. He adores small animals, although he may need supervision to ensure he understands his size and please gently. He can be selective with other dogs initially but once he feels safe, he’s ready to engage in playtime and forge new friendships.

Activity level: Emmett is adaptable and matches his energy to yours. Whether you prefer cozy day on the couch or an adventurous hike, he’ll happily join you. He’s versatile companion who thrives on the joy of shared experience.

If you’re seeking a loving and Townsend companion who will adapt to your lifestyle, Emmett is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your life with a loyal and playful friend who will fill your days with love, laughter, and memorable moments. Adopt Emmett and embark on a lifelong journey of mutual happiness and countless adventures together.

In-Shelter Services: The shelter offers many services that may be useful to a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet; Microchip Services, $20/pet; Pet ID Tags, $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15; Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet

