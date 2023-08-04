REGION — Each year on August 7, our nation recognizes the men and women who are known as our Purple Heart recipients. The Purple Heart, one of the oldest military decorations, is presented to service members who were injured or killed in service to our country.

Why is that important? There are an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients. Some of those who were wounded are living, working and volunteering in our communities today. Families of those lost remember their loved ones every day.

At Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for Veterans, we believe it’s our duty to remember and honor the sacrifices of those who came before us, and those we served with. We also believe that we all have a role to play in ensuring those stories of bravery are not lost with time.

That’s why our members, or as we call them—Eagles—will break a sweat with a Purple Heart Workout in groups both big and small August 5-13. Across the country, they’ll complete a 60-minute combo of 0.5-mile runs and burpees in teams (workout adjustments are welcome to include walking, modified burpees, or alternate exercise). https://about.teamrwb.org/missions/purple-heart-workout

Whether it’s a workout, volunteering with a local Purple Heart organization nearby, or pausing for a moment of silence, be sure to take some time on Aug. 7 to remember and honor our nation’s 1.8 million purple heart recipients.

