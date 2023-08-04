Heritage Day here in Weld on Saturday was sunny, and to note – it never has rained during this event in its 40-plus-year history and as usual it was well attended and was a huge success. There were lots of Games and fun stuff for the kids at 1 School Street this year, after the egg toss and frog jumping contest on the back lawn of the Historical grounds.

Did you get outside on Tuesday and enjoy the full moon – it was practically daylight all night long this week.

Cribbage is at 1 p.m. at the Multi-purpose room in the Town Office/Post Office building on Mill Street August 8 at 1 p.m. – all are welcome – young and old and in-between, old pros, new to the game or wanting to learn.

The Weld Church Aid has their monthly meeting following church service on Sunday August 6.

Selectmen meet on Tuesday August 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room in the Post Office/Town Office complex.

The Historical Society house has been scraped and painted this summer, new shingles on the roof and a new sign has been made and painted. The meeting for August is Wednesday August 9 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Advertisement

The topic of the August Historical Society meeting is the Stanley family, of Stanley Steamer fame. Come learn about these brothers and their sister Chansonetta and their connection to Weld. Some of Chansonetta’s glass plate negatives and prints are on display at the library through August 27 during regular library hours from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

A week from tomorrow, Saturday August 12, there will be a Craft Fair and Silent Auction at the Weld Congregational Church from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and craft tables will be available for rent at $20 each Call 955-0155. A meal will be prepared by Pastor John for the Congregants and friends.

It’s Maine Blueberry Season and I picked up mine at Hargest Blueberry Farm fields in Salem yesterday, which are open until August 12 on Praire Road from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. every day except Tuesday.

The meeting of the Mountain View Cemetery Assoc. is Thursday August 17 at Sean Minear’s home at 6 pm. A reminder – put it on your calendar: The annual BEANO game night is at the Town Hall Thursday August 17 at 7 p.m. with prizes for all the winners.

Remember – Eleanor Fish is celebrating 99 years of enjoying life in Weld on August 8, so if you haven’t sent her a card to celebrate – the address to send it to is Eleanor Fish c/o of Helen Hadar, PO Box 138, Weld, ME 04285.

She, at last count, had received 24 cards. Keep them coming Eleanor attended Heritage Day here in Weld last Saturday with her daughter Helen and spoke to and greeted many with her smiling face. She, Dot Skolfield and Bernard Vining are the oldest residents in town and she and Bernard are lifelong residents of the town of Weld.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: