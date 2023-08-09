This large red heart with the word “Believe” recently appeared on the gear at the Gateway Park in Livermore Falls, right on Main Street and Bridge St. Believe in the power of: Love, a smile, yourself, hope, respect, working together. Believe in: each other, the resilience of our community. Submitted
