NO. JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be food items. New this time are some small pieces of furniture, bureau, desk and even an upright piano! This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

CHESTERVILLE —There will be a Chicken BBQ, cooked by Bob Gramlich, during the Chesterville Family Fun Day 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 or rain date Sunday, August 20. The meal will be for sale after the 11 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to dedicate the new playground at the Chesterville Town Office. The meal will consist of a half chicken, roll, butter, pickles, chips, and dessert for $13 or $14 with a beverage. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers and will benefit the Chesterville Recreation Department. FMI 778-3156.

FARMINGTON —The Farmington Public Library will be hosting its first-ever Trivia Night at the Homestead on Thursday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. The theme of the night will be Home, Sweet Home, and all questions and answers will focus on Farmington and the surrounding area. Winning teams will receive both prizes and bragging rights! Prize options range from choosing the theme of the next Trivia Night to Farmington Library hats, bags, and books.

You may play solo or as part of a team, with teams limited to 6 people and the total number of participants limited to 40. It is $5 to attend, in addition whatever you wish to spend on food and drinks from the Homestead. The doors to the back room will open at 6pm and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Round up your friends and test your knowledge on the first of many Trivia Nights! For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312 or librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

FARMINGTON — “Did God Really Say That?” is the title of a new series. The next part will continue Sunday, August 13 at 9:30 a.m. with “”God always has purpose” on August 13 , at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 110 Academy Street. The pastor and congregation invites everyone to “come join us as we explore these topics or to visit HMBC online at www.HMBCME.com.” Pastor David Porter will explore some often quoted sayings through the five-week series. ”

TEMPLE — Temple Historical Society’s Annual Open House on Saturday, August 19, staring at 11 a.m. The program, which will be held in the Red Schoolhouse on the Intervale in Temple will start at noon and will feature Larry Whittington of Dixfield, as the School Master.

WELD — The Weld Historical Society house has been scraped and painted this summer, new shingles on the roof and a new sign has been made and painted. The meeting for August is Wednesday August 9 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. The topic of the August Historical Society meeting is the Stanley family, of Stanley Steamer fame! Come learn about these brothers and their sister Chansonetta and their connection to Weld! Some of Chansonetta’s glass plate negatives and prints are on display at the library through August 27 during regular library hours from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, August 11 it will feature Italian Hoagies, pasta salad, chips, poke cake for dessert for $12Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, AUGUST 19, 2023, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Oven Roasted Brisket, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy Vegetable, Dinner Roll, and Homemade Dessert. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by In Person request will be available. Hope to see you all there.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 VFW post August dinner and dance will be held August 25 from 6-9 p.m. , doors open at 5 p.m. Featuring Country Fusion. Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, cake. Dinner and dance $20. Dance only $10. Please call ahead to reserve your meal and or dance tickets. Call Janice at 897-2122

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. While the club prepares for the toy run, with the Whistle Stop Trail so damaged, plans are being discussed for a barbecue on Sept. 9 or perhaps a different ride to Canton for a barbecue. Next meeting will be August 16, to continue plans for an alternate toy run.

Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is Sept 13 at 7 p.m. Livermore trails opened again Saturday July 15. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.Work still needs to be done on the trail that goes from Turkey Lane to Butter Hill Road, in order to get to the stores for gas and goodies..

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. August 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications.

