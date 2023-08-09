FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept bids for three cruisers and maintenance, and set a date for interviews for those interested in serving on state land use board.

Commissioners opened several sealed bids for cruiser purchases. After review by Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell, commissioners accepted their recommendations.

The purchases are a F-150 pickup for $46,700.80 from MHQ Vehicle, Equipment and Gear of Massachusetts, a Chevrolet Tahoe for $45,987.96 and a SUV Ford Interceptor for $44,387 from Quirk Ford in Augusta.

It will take about $10,000 to outfit each cruiser with lights, sirens and other equipment.

The commission also voted to go with Randy Keach Auto of New Sharon for maintenance on the sheriff’s fleet of vehicles for $80 an hour. It was the only bid received.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said the county has received three applications from residents who would like to serve on the Maine Land Use Planning Commission for the unorganized territory. Administrators were told to treat the application process as if an applicant was applying for a position in county government, she said.

They set interviews for Aug. 22. She told commissioners to plan on being at the county courthouse all day. It is also a regular commission meeting day.

In other business, commissioners voted to invest an undisclosed amount of tax-increment financing funds to a seven-month CD for 5.26% interest at Androscoggin Bank. Franklin Savings had given the county a rate of 5.25%.

