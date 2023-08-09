NO. LIVERMORE — At the August 6 North Livermore Baptist Church service Pastor Bonnie was on vacation this week and filling in for her in the pulpit was Mary Dube.

The congregation was welcomed at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”, “Sweet Hour of Prayer” and “The Lord’s Prayer”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting Canned Carrots for the Food Pantry in the month of August. Bible Study will resume on August 15. The congregation is collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Pastor Bonnie will be on vacation from July 23 – August 12.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

