WELD — A storm that reportedly dumped as much as 6.5 inches of rain here Tuesday sent pieces of docks and a pontoon boat to the shore near a Dixfield woman’s seasonal home on Webb Lake.

“We’ve been here many years and have never seen this much water in August,” Donna Towle posted Wednesday on Facebook.

“We have about 15 to 20 pieces of dock” and a personal watercraft that have been claimed, she said. Her metal dock was also missing.

The lake water came up fast during Tuesday’s downpour, she said.

People were reporting 5.9 inches to 6.5 inches of rain fell in Weld. One person posted that the lake was 10 inches higher than their dock.

Another photo posted on the You Know You’re From Weld, Maine if…” Facebook group was of a kayak washed up on shore. There was also a paddle board and a pontoon boat washed up.

Neighbors helped get the pieces back to the rightful owners, Towle said.

“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “It is just another day on Webb Lake.”

