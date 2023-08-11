FARMINGTON — There’s nothing like a picnic in the summer in Maine! Come join the Greater Franklin Food Council for Breakfast Under the Oaks, a community celebration of local food, local music, and the joys of gathering.

Organized in conjunction and collaboration with Farmington’s first ever Under the Oaks Music Festival, this farm-to-table pancake breakfast will be a space for community members and visitors alike to gather together in appreciation of Franklin County’s dedicated farmers.

The menu will feature locally sourced ingredients such as Maine maple syrup, wild Maine blueberries, bacon and sausage from Franklin County farms, and Maine-grown grains.

Breakfast will be served in Meetinghouse Park from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $7 for attendees of Under the Oaks Music Festival and $12 for all other community members. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Farmington Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rustic Roots Farm stand. One breakfast ticket includes a full pancake breakfast with sides and beverages with vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

All proceeds from the event support the Greater Franklin Food Council’s mission: to foster a healthy food system in greater Franklin County by bringing people together to ensure access to nutritious local food, support local farmers, and advocate for food related programs that strengthen local communities.

For more information, email Ellie at gffccoordinator@gmail.com or visit the Greater Franklin Food Council Facebook page.

